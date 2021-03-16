TDH: Over 1.9 million total vaccines reported in Tennessee

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 5:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health says there are 653 virus-related hospitalizations across Tennessee as of Monday afternoon.

TDH also reported another 806 COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.

After a year of COVID-19 troubles, the state has seen a total of 792,795 cases and the death toll has surpassed 11,600.

There are currently 12,481 active cases statewide as counties work to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 1.9 million total vaccinations have been reported in Tennessee.

For TDH's COVID-19 dashboard, CLICK HERE.

