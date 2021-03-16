Summer camps open for registration at Southern Illinois University Carbondale environmental center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Touch of Nature Environmental Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will have an opportunity for kids coming up this summer.
A dozen summer camps are available and have social distancing and safety measures in place.
The camps went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be Forest Day Camps for ages 4-7, Eco Day Camps for ages 7-10 and Adventure Day Camps for ages 10-13.
The camps run from early June into the start of July.
Learn more about registering here.
