Southern Ill. group takes line dancing outside during pandemic

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Line dance leaders from Murphysboro and Carbondale came together to form one large group that dances together outside on Tuesday mornings at a parking lot at Murphysboro lake.
They have met in the parking lot at Murphysboro Lake every Tuesday since June 6, 2020, except for the two weeks in February when there was snow.
They say the toughest day they had was one morning when it was about 23 degrees outside.
Dance leader Marci Allen said that line dancing is an easy thing to do during COVID-19 because you don’t need partners. She said it’s easy to stay socially distant, and participants can wear masks if they like.
“It’s good exercise, and it’s good for your brain, and balance. Those are things that as we get older, we have to work on, our brain and our balance,” Allen said.
Many of the group members use this as an outlet to be outside and enjoy nature, and also have time with their friends.
“We have bonded, so that we’re really kind of like family. Our dance family,” said leader Gloria Perrott.
Each week, they start the dance session with the same six dances and songs to help beginners get acclimated and to warm up. Then they take a quick break and start shaking things up by doing something different each week.
“We’ve got hip hop, we’ve got country, disco, we’ve got Saturday Night Live. Any kind of dance you can probably do a line dance to, we’ve got it all,” Allen explained.
Before each song, they go over the steps to make sure everyone knows them, and then they do it with the song.
After being outside for the last six months, they said they talked about keeping the classes outside all the time, except in cases of bad weather.
They typically have about 17 people show up each week to dance, though not always the same people. It is all women in the group, and one man joins them as well.
“There is no age. Even though most of us are seniors, we welcome everybody,” Perrott said.
If you want to join them, just show up on Tuesday mornings at 10 in the open parking lot near the Hickory Groves Picnic area at Murphysboro Lake.
“If you can walk, you can dance!” Allen said.
In non-COVID times, the group will take the show on the road and do performances in the community and at nursing homes. They also show their bond as a family by helping each other in times of need.
