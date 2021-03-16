Population count for metro areas may increase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s population size has made itself a hub for employment.
A possible change by the federal government may now limit your chances of working.
“If it goes to the type of guidelines they used before we would not make it,” said John Mehner, the President of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
He said the Cape Girardeau area became an MSA, a metropolitan statistical area, after reaching the 50,000-population mark in the 2010 census.
Now, 10 years later, this may change.
“At this particular time, they will be doing a recounting, and of course there is an effort by some to raise that number. Instead of a 50,000 densely settle area to 100,000 densely settled area,” said Mehner.
He said being a metro area come with a lot of benefits, the biggest is availability of workers.
“A lot of times a project will look at a certain area based on just knowing that they will have enough bodies they will be able to access or that the workforce might be there,” said Mehner.
He said, the federal government automatically places metro areas in certain records with demographic statistics.
That can be seen by potential businesses and create readily available jobs.
“They look at your area and you automatically get included in lists,” said Mehner.
“It could be that there are some lists we could be left off of,” said Scott Meyer, the City Manager for the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Meyer said the transition into a micropolitan area wouldn’t hurt too bad, because the city does not receive much funding because of its metro area status.
“We’re not really what our population numbers say anyway because we grow to almost 100,000 during the day,” said Meyer.
Since Cape is the biggest hub between St. Louis and Memphis, he expects more businesses to come to the area.
“Those folks who are really looking to invest the millions of dollars in to a community they look deeper than just those initial numbers,” said Meyer
Mehner explained it’s hard to predict what will happen, but believes the change will rob the community of advantages.
“I hope they leave the numbers where they are and we’re able to maintain that status based on the 50,000 densely population,” said Mehner.
Mehner and Meyer said the decision is not yet final.
