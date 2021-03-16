Piedmont Without Water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Anchor lead The City of Piedmont is in the midst of a water crisis. Several leaks were found in the main water line, causing parts of the town be without water, and schools to be closed on Tuesday.
“I came for the water!” Piedmont resident Gina Young tells me she came to the fire department to fill up water bottles with clean water. “They turned off the water the other day, so we have been without water for 2 or 3 days.”
She says not having water in her residence has been tough on her family. “You can’t wash. And so doing your basic functions is difficult right now.”
Local residents without water have the option to come to the Piedmont city fire department to pick up one free case of water per household, per day. Also, behind the fire station, they have really big tubs of non-drinkable water that can be used for washing hands, taking showers, and even flushing toilets. “It has been ran throughout fire pumps. Once it’s come through the water distribution system. And we may eventually have to start drafting from creeks, depending on the extent of the water and when that comes back on.”
Fire chief Andrew Dickerson tells me he isn’t sure of the cause of the water leaks, or when the water will be turned back on, but he does give residents this recommendation. “At this time try not to burn any yard debris, try not to have any unsafe fire conditions. We’re limited on what we can receive from a hydrant to deal with those issues.”
Making note, the department is working around the clock, on the repairs. “Just bear with us, the city water department is working hard to get this problem fixed. We will try to be here the best that we can.”
Currently, River road park and Piedmont park both on HH highway, have opened their bathhouses to the public for anyone in need of a hot shower.
