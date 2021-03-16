1 person injured in White Co. crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured during a crash in White County on Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation revealed Scott Berry, 44, of Evansville, Indiana, was traveling west on Illinois 144.
Around 6:28 a.m., Berry was approaching the intersection of Illinois 141 and US 45.
He stated that he could not see the stop sign due to fog and continued through the intersection across US 45, left the roadway and entered a wooded area.
He then struck a ditch and overturned.
Berry was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
He was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
