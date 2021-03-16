A Nice Tuesday Ahead!

Clouds across the Heartland with areas of dense fog in our northern counties where temperatures are cooler in the mid/upper 40s. Other areas in the 50s with slightly higher winds in our central and southern counties are not seeing fog. Today will remain dry with partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 60s with a few low 70s in our southern counties.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system that will bring heavy rain and storms Wednesday morning. These storms shouldn’t be severe, but we will monitor them. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours strong to severe. The threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible especially in our southern counties. The further norther you are in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois has a lower threat of severe weather and more for heavy rain and storms with strong winds. Showers will linger on the back side of this system on Thursday.
One good note is the weekend is looking to be wonderful with dry weather, sunshine, and temperatures in the 60s.
-Lisa
