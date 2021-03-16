A Nice Tuesday Ahead!

Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system that will bring heavy rain and storms Wednesday morning. These storms shouldn’t be severe, but we will monitor them. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours strong to severe. The threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible especially in our southern counties. The further norther you are in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois has a lower threat of severe weather and more for heavy rain and storms with strong winds. Showers will linger on the back side of this system on Thursday.