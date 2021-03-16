1,997 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 19,221,483 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
