1,997 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths. (Source: Photo WLOX)
By Jessica Ladd | March 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 1:41 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

To date, 19,221,483 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. 

As of Monday night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

