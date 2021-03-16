Murray State University to host virtual Racer Day event

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host a virtual Racer Day event on Tuesday, March 30.
Geared toward prospective students and families, the event will provide helpful information through live, interactive sessions with admissions staff, financial services, housing and more.
Attendees can also attend a virtual session with their academic area of interest and take a virtual tour of campus.
Both morning and afternoon sessions are available with topics including, but not limited to, the following:
- Financial Aid/Scholarships
- Students beginning the process of applying for admission
- Tips and assistance for transfer students
- Campus Life
- Education Abroad
- Academics and various programs of study
- Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence
- Student Disability Services
- The University’s Honors College
- Residence Life/Housing
- Career Services
- Campus Safety
- Veterans Affairs/ROTC
You can registration here.
The event is free.
