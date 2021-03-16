KY 3468 closed in Trigg Co. due to sinkhole

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has closed a section of KY 3468 in Trigg County until further notice.
KY 3468, which is the Old U.S. 68 Frontage Road east of Cadiz, is closed near the 1.4 mile marker due to a sinkhole.
This closure is along the Frontage Road between Maple Road and Dogwood Drive.
This short section of KY 3468 is expected to remain closed until KYTC Engineers can develop a repair plan.
There is no marked detour.
However, motorists may access U.S. 68 on either side of the closure.
