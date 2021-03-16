Heartland Regional to host COVID-19 vaccination event in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Southern Illinois.
They will hold a temporary vaccination clinic at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
The clinic will take place on Monday, March 22 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Vaccinations will be available for 300 people.
To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website.
Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.
