Heartland Regional to host COVID-19 vaccination event in Marion

The Illinois National Guard continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Southern Illinois. (Source: WVIR)
By Jessica Ladd | March 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 1:50 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Southern Illinois.

They will hold a temporary vaccination clinic at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

The clinic will take place on Monday, March 22 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Vaccinations will be available for 300 people.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

