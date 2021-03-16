Gov. Parson to hold briefing on Thurs.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing on Thursday, March 18.
At 3:30 p.m. he will give an update on current events in Missouri.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,405 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That’s an average of 344 cases per day.
The department also reported eight additional deaths.
As of March 12, 822 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital in the state. Of those, 162 were in the ICU and 106 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate over the past seven days in Missouri is 4.5 percent.
Currently, a total of 214,386 vaccines have been administered in the last seven days.
