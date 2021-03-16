Four more companies added to Ameren effort to expand electric charging stations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A new collaboration has been announced by Ameren, including four more energy companies, including Duke Energy, MidAmerican, Liberty and Midwest Energy.
They join six utilities in the effort to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations, as part of the Memorandum of Cooperation.
It’s expected that by 2030, electric vehicle adoption will grow to from 1.5 million to 18.7 million.
Using the network of stations, EV drivers will be able to go the span of 1,200 miles from Detroit to Colorado.
“In the Midwest, large cities are connected by vast rural areas, so drivers spend more time on the road and travel longer distances,” said Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. “The EV movement is happening, and we’re proud to be part of a coalition that will help to provide motorists with convenient and economical charging options throughout the region.”
More than nine million charging stations will need to be created.
The four new companies serve customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and Oklahoma
