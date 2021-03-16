First Alert: Cool, foggy this morning; storms tomorrow

(KFVS) - Our northern counties will see fog this morning, and temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Other areas are in the 50s with slightly higher winds in our central and southern counties.
Today will remain dry with a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will be in the 60s with a few low 70s in our southern counties.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system that will bring heavy rain and storms on Wednesday morning.
These storms shouldn’t be severe, but the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring them.
Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, strong to severe storms are expected. The threat of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible, especially in our southern counties.
The farther north you are in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, the lower the threat of severe weather. You could see storms with more heavy rain and strong winds.
Rain will linger on the back side of the system into Thursday.
The weekend is looking wonderful with dry weather, sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
