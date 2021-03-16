First Alert Action Day for Wednesday due to the threat for severe weather and flooding.

Wednesday we will see showers and storms develop throughout the day. During the morning hours these storms will develop to the north of a warm front. These storms will pose little severe weather threat but could produce hail up to the size of quarters. During the late morning hours into the early afternoon hours, the warm front will move north into our southern counties. Storms will likely develop along this front. These storms will be capable of producing hail, highs winds, and an isolated tornado across our southern counties. A strong area of low pressure will move a cold front through the area tomorrow night. There is a chance we could see a third round of strong to severe storms with this front as well. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. In addition to severe storms, parts of the Heartland could experience localized flash flooding. Low water bridge crossings will likely become a concern as we head into the evening hours. The greatest severe weather threat will be across our southern counties but even areas along and south of a line from Fredericktown to Cape Girardeau to Paducah could see an isolated tornado depending on how far north the warm front makes it into the Heartland. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 60s far north to lower 70s far south.