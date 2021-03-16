Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 16. (Source: Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd | March 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:15 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 16.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 80s

o Male: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,528 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,727 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 487 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

