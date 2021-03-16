Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 16.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 80s
o Male: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,528 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,727 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 487 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
