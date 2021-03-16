Coyote sightings climb as mating season moves ahead

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Coyote sightings are climbing. It is now their mating season, which means more are on the prowl and it could mean danger for your pets.
“It’s kind of a scary situation,” Mount Vernon resident Alan Erwin shared. “Right across the front yard. I mean, I’ve had them out here in the trash; I’ve had them between the houses at night. You can hear them going through the neighborhood to the west of us.”
A recording from Erwin’s Mount Vernon home shows what the family believes is a dog being chased by a coyote.
Erwin has two small dogs. A chain-link fence in the backyard provides some protection. However, he recalls the coyotes pushing the boundaries.
“In the past, we’ve had it where, years ago, that you heard them trying to get in through the fence,” Erwin shared.
Wildlife biologist Laura Palmer says coyotes can live in any climate and have been spotted all over the country. She added the omnivores are not picky eaters and will come, where some consider to be too close if there is food nearby.
“We encourage people to keep their grills clean,” Palmer urged. “And even, sometimes, coyotes can get into people’s gardens.”
She says, like most animals, coyotes want to avoid humans, but she recommends not hesitating to act in the case that one becomes aggressive.
“Shout, appear big,” Palmer suggested. “Throw sticks or rocks in the direction—but not directly at the animal.”
Coyotes will protect their pups, so definitely keep space away from any dens.
“Being in town, we can’t do nothing with it,” Erwin added. “I don’t know. All I can say is just keep your pets in.”
After mating season, the coyotes are spotted again in late spring looking for food for their pups.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.