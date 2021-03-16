Cape Girardeau City Council discusses violent crime, upcoming events and deer ordinance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council held a meeting on March 15.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair presented the 2020 violent crime statistics to the council.
Despite national trends showing crime on the increase during the pandemic year of 2020, Cape saw fewer violent crimes, fewer traffic accidents, and calls for service were also down.
The number of murders in Cape dropped by 50 percent year to year.
Only three were reported in 2020.
There were fewer robberies with 27 reported for 2020.
Domestic assaults were down by 26 percent.
There were eight more assaults in 2020 than 2019, at 136 inside the city.
The number of shots fired calls did increase but Chief Blair says they have changed the way they classify the calls, which could include reports of fireworks.
Chief Blair also says the fewer number of injury accidents, dropping from 474 in 2019 to 294 last year, was probably due to fewer people on the road due to COVID restrictions.
Calls to police were also down, dropping 16 percent in 2020 from the previous year.
Chief Blair is looking forward to the loosing of Covid-19 restrictions so that officers will be able to return to community engagement this year.
Many reports last year were done over the phone or online to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Several other proclamations were made at the meeting.
March was proclaimed Severe Weather Preparedness Month, Sunshine Week for Open Government, and Arbor Day were recognized.
The city plans to plant Fruit Trees in Fountain Park on April 2 in celebration of Arbor Day.
In regular business the city approved the second reading the River Campus Arts Expansion Project.
John Voss, representing the Cape Girardeau Public Library, spoke about the effect the issue will have on the Library Tax.
Each time the city approves a new tax project it cuts into the library funding.
Voss says the projects are very important, but the council needs to remember that the projects will affect how other tax funded projects budget.
Independence and Broadview streets were removed from the truck route designation.
It doesn’t mean that trucks can’t travel those roads, but they will not be the primary ways to get through town.
Finally, the council heard from a cape resident that Covid restrictions were slowing the collection of signatures on the effort to repeal the Deer Mitigation Ordinance.
They were concerned they would not gather the number of signatures needed to put the recall on the ballot by the deadline.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.