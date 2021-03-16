Bottled water available for Piedmont, Mo. residents affected by water outage, school closed Tues.

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Bottled water is available for Piedmont residents affected by a water outage.
As of Tuesday morning, the city was still without water.
According to city hall, a main valve was replaced on Monday night and crews were working on a smaller leak.
According to the Piedmont City Fire Department Facebook page on Monday, the water is available at the Piedmont City Fire House. They have one case per household.
According to the fire department, the water issue affects those living in Piedmont city limits.
They said the city was working on the issue, but the timeline was unknown.
The Clearwater R-I School District closed school on Tuesday due to the water issue.
The Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce shared the city’s boil water order on its Facebook page.
The order was issued on March 15 for the City of Piedmont Water System for those north of the stop light due to a water main break. Areas affected included the nursing home, Highway 49 North, Canyon Road, out Highway 34 East to the Eagles Club, Fir Street North and B Highway North.
The system is located in Wayne County.
