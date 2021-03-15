Sikeston kindergarten, early childhood center holds cereal drive for Bulldog Pantry

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center made a giant domino chain of more than 800 boxes of cereal on Monday morning, March 15.
All of the cereal was brought in by students, parents and community members. It will be be donated to the Bulldog Pantry, which is available to students and families when they need it.
“We had a lot of people from our community reach out and want to donate,” kindergarten teacher April Gilbert said. “Everybody just wanted to be able to give back to a community that helps each other.”
Doing the domino effect with the boxes helped the kids to see just how much cereal they helped collect for their community.
“They got to learn how to give back. We have people in this building who have benefited from the Bulldog Pantry, so this is not just only them benefitting from it, but they are able to give back to something that also helped them,” Gilbert said.
Teachers April Gilbert, Leann Crook, Derek James and Olivia Amick got together to organize the event.
Gilbert said she found the idea while scrolling on Facebook and saw another school that had done something similar.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.