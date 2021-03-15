SEMO Giving Day to support 12 projects in 24 hours

“The generosity of our Southeast community – our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses throughout the region – is incredibly important to the University,” said Dr. Trudy Lee, vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. “Private donations fund scholarships, programs, projects, technology and facilities in all areas across campus. We are so grateful that so many support Southeast through their charitable giving. SEMO Giving Day is 24 hours when we come together as a University community and family to celebrate the contributions of many who give a little to make a big difference.”