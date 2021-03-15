Saint Francis to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding a Phase 1B Tier 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Poplar Bluff.
The clinic will be held at Black River Ambulatory Surgery Center located at 219 Physicians Park Drive on March 18.
The vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An appointment is required.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 573-381- 5958.
Individuals in Phase 1B Tier 3 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2.
