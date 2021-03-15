Rain This Morning

Good Monday Morning!
Heavy rain will be moving across the Heartland this morning and could potentially cause flash flooding/low lying flooding especially across southeast Missouri. It will be a cool rain with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s starting off the day. By the afternoon, temperatures should warm into the mid 60s to low 70s if clouds break up more and the sun arrives.
Tuesday will be one of the nicest days all week with partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A warm front will push north over the Heartland and ahead of a low-pressure system by Tuesday night. This means Wednesday morning through the evening hours there is the chance for storms. Strong to severe storms are very likely especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain will linger into Thursday, but luckily, we look to dry out and see sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures near the end of the week.

