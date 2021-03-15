Quiet weather Tuesday, severe storms possible Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms on Wednesday across the Heartland but until then, we will see quiet conditions. We are watching a storm west of St. Louis this evening that will move close to the I64 corridor over night, but it will likely stay just north of the area. For most of the area we will see partly cloudy skies this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.
A strong storms system will move towards the Heartland on Wednesday. This system will bring showers and storms to much of the area. Depending on where the warm front sets up late Wednesday, parts of the Heartland could see severe weather including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for the latest.
