Quiet weather Tuesday, severe storms possible Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms on Wednesday across the Heartland but until then, we will see quiet conditions. We are watching a storm west of St. Louis this evening that will move close to the I64 corridor over night, but it will likely stay just north of the area. For most of the area we will see partly cloudy skies this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.