Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Wed.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, March 10.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,215.
According to the health department, one of the newly reported cases is at a correctional facility in the county and is not included in the breakdown.
The new cases include:
- Females - 1 in her 20s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in her 60s
- Males - 1 under 20, 2 in their 50s, 1 in his 60s, 1 in his 70s
A summary of the 3,215 confirmed cases includes:
- Active cases - 26
- Releases from isolation - 3,128
- Deaths - 61
