Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Wed.
The total number of cases in Perry County, Ill. was 3,215, as of Monday, March 15.
By Amber Ruch | March 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 9:30 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, March 10.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,215.

According to the health department, one of the newly reported cases is at a correctional facility in the county and is not included in the breakdown.

The new cases include:

  • Females - 1 in her 20s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in her 60s
  • Males - 1 under 20, 2 in their 50s, 1 in his 60s, 1 in his 70s

A summary of the 3,215 confirmed cases includes:

  • Active cases - 26
  • Releases from isolation - 3,128
  • Deaths - 61

