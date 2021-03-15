New text-to-911 services available to Cape Girardeau Co. residents

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new text-to-911 service is available for Cape Girardeau County residents.
According to first responders, the service uses major cell phone carriers including AT&T, Spring and Verizon.
They said, in some cases, calling 911 may not always be the best option. This new service allows people to send a text message directly to a 911 dispatcher.
The incoming texts are answered by the same dispatchers and consoles currently used for traditional calls.
It is recommended that users texting 911 use plain English and include as much detail as possible in every text. It is also recommended that you not use emojis because they could be blocked or leave the message unsent.
Users should also avoid texting acronyms such as BTW for “by the way” or OMG for “oh my God” because they could be misused or misinterpreted.
The service is available because of money from the 911 Service Board Grant and the NG 911 Grant.
Both were secured by the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management with help from the Cape Girardeau County 911 Advisory Board.
