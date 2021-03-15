Mobile vaccine site scheduled at Illinois Extension in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A mobile vaccination site will be held at the Illinois Extension in Jackson County on Tuesday, March 16.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 402 Ava Road in Murphysboro.
It’s for all eligible people under Phase 1A, 1B or 1B+. You can click here for more information eligibility.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, this is part of the vaccination effort coordinated by them, the Army National Guard and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
The event is walk-in only. No appointments will be taken in advance.
Eligible people should provide a valid form of identification and must be at least 18 years old.
There is no charge for the vaccine, and insurance will not be billed.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during the event.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.