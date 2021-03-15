Missing female found dead near Equality, Ill.; homicide investigation underway

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing female was found dead north of Equality.
According to Illinois State Police, on March 14, they were asked by the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a female.
The investigation led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where they said they found evidence of a homicide.
Investigators later found the missing female’s body in rural Gallatin County, north of Equality.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 618-542-2171.
