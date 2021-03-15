Mainly dry for the rest of today, tracking possible severe weather Wednesday

Finally the rain has come to an end, and hopefully most of the Heartland will see some sunshine as we move deeper into the afternoon and early evening. There is a chance for a few more showers in our northern counties this evening. Most of the Heartland will remain dry. Tonight we will drop into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds expected on Tuesday. Possible severe weather moves into the area on Wednesday. Morning shower and thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of severe weather will increase by the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Please check back with us as we continue to track this potent system.