Ky. statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 16

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A statewide tornado drill in Kentucky will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 9:15 a.m.
According to the Calloway County Emergency Management, it will be different in that all sirens in the county will be activated at the same time, and will be done when the Tornado Warning alert is received from the National Weather Service.
Schools, businesses and homes are encouraged to review and practice their severe weather/tornado plans.
The tornado drill, originally scheduled for March 3, was postponed due to serious flooding in the central and eastern parts of the Commonwealth.
The statewide tornado drill is usually planned in conjunction with Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Missouri and Illinois held their statewide tornado drills on Tuesday, March 2.
