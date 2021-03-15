In-home kidney dialysis gains popularity

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kidney dialysis is typically done in a clinical setting, but in-home treatment is gaining popularity.
We found one patient in Paducah who is successfully doing the treatment himself.
“If you can do it, I advise you to,” Lamont Wilson said.
Kidney failure runs in Lamont Wilson’s family, so getting the diagnosis in 2018 wasn’t something he wanted to hear.
“When I heard the word dialysis, I thought it was a death sentence,” Wilson said.
Instead of sitting back and letting it bring him down, this is how he’s taking action to improve his health.
“It’s convenient, and I know from three hours to three and a half to four hours a day I got to do that, that’s my job,” he said.
Instead of going to the clinic three days out of the week for five hours, he now spreads it out over five days and spends three hours on a machine in his living room.
“I’m glad I’m here,” he said.
He said spending fewer hours on the machine at once improves how he feels overall and also its more convenient than driving to the clinic.
“I’m at home, I can walk back to my bed and watch TV and go to sleep,” Wilson said.
His care team at Fresenius Kidney Care said this in-home dialysis is becoming more popular.
It also comes with some benefits.
“Better quality of life, you live longer, and there is a better probability to get kidney transplant,” Doctor Shaukat Ali said.
Clinical Dietician, Jennifer Etherton said the home dialysis can improve your health in many aspects.
It also gives patients a sense of security.
“They were in their own home dialyzing and not around say 20 to 30 people three times a week for four to five hours a day,” Clinical Manager, Melissa Turner said.
“I don’t try to be exposed to people, I’m very aware because catching covid is like a death. My doctor told me you get it you might not get a second chance so I gotta take it serious,” Wilson said.
Even though his treatments are draining, he believes he has it under control.
“Dialysis is not a death sentence,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.