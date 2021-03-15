Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 782 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 782 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, March 15, including 12 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths.
A total of 19,170,243 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,112 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 227 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 8-15 was 2.6 percent.
A total of 4,623,735 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,038,635.
A total of 4,102,810 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight, including 354,773 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,147 doses.
On Sunday, 62,508 doses were reported to be administered in Illinois.
