All lanes of I-24 reopened in Marshall Co. after crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 in Marshall County reopened after a crash on Monday morning, March 25.
This was at mile marker 24.6 between Calvert City and Reidland.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved a Fed-Ex truck and a SEMI-truck hauling a load of ham.
Due to fuel spilled in the median, KYTC said an environmental crew may have to restrict traffic to one lane at this site in the coming days for cleanup.
