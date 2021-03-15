Heartland massage parlor experiences increased clientele

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The days of enjoying a relaxing massage seem foreign. However, as vaccines continue to rollout, more people are making their way to massage parlor to help relieve uneasiness of the pandemic.
“The last couple of months, more people are coming in saying, ‘I’ve got my second vaccination,’” said Ken Howard, owner of Studio 2 Massage Therapy in Cape Girardeau.
He said, for the safety of both parties, clients must wear a mask when faced upward, and only them two are allowed in the room.
“Unless you are in a really large spa, the capacity is not a big problem because we have our individual rooms. Which is socially distanced by the nature of the business,” said Howard.
Howard said he’s noticed clients coming for longer sessions as well. So instead of a 60-minute service they’re going for the 90 minutes service.
“People are needing space, a little calmness to their life, but also getting out of the house,” said Howard.
Dr. Fauci, the Director of NIAID explained, it is expected most people will receive the vaccine within the next couple of months. Howard believes this will help bring in more clientele.
“If things go as we planned, just as the president said, by the time we get into the early summer the fourth of July weekend, we really will have a considerable degree of normality,” said Dr. Fauci.
Howard said people just don’t have as much worry or anxiety about the virus as they did before.
“I think more people are feeling more comfortable and I think that will help business quite a bit,” said Howard.
He expects more people will escape the house to unwind.
“They’re getting that here,” said Howard
