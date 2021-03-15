Gov. Beshear, First Lady celebrate 1 millionth vaccination in Ky.

Gov. Beshear, First Lady celebrate 1 millionth vaccination in Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear look on as the 1 millionth vaccines were given in Kentucky on Monday, March 15. (Source: Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch | March 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 12:39 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recognized 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday, March 15.

“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Governor Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”

The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on December 14.

Days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the governor said the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9 percent.

The state’s positivity rate was below 4 percent and Governor Beshear reported 445 new cases of Sunday.

Also on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Graves County and Paducah visiting some of the state’s 597 vaccination sites.

