Gov. Beshear, First Lady celebrate 1 millionth vaccination in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recognized 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday, March 15.
“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Governor Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”
The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on December 14.
Days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the governor said the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9 percent.
The state’s positivity rate was below 4 percent and Governor Beshear reported 445 new cases of Sunday.
Also on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Graves County and Paducah visiting some of the state’s 597 vaccination sites.
