First Alert: Cool, rainy this morning; flash flooding possible

(KFVS) - It’ll be cool and rainy this morning with possible flash flooding.
Lisa Michaels says heavy rain could cause some flash flooding or low-lying flooding across southeast Missouri.
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s starting off the day.
By the afternoon, temperatures should warm into the mid-60s to low 70s, if the clouds break up more and the sun comes out.
Tuesday will be one of the nicest days all week with partly-cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A warm front will push north over the Heartland ahead of a low-pressure system by Tuesday night.
This means Wednesday morning through the evening hours there is a chance for storms. Strong to severe storms are very likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain will linger into Thursday, but, luckily, we look to dry out and see sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures near the end of the week.
