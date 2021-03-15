Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 15. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | March 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 3:59 PM

SOUTHERN Ill (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 15.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Male: 1 in their 40s

Gallatin County

o Male: 1 in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,525 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,727 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 487 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

