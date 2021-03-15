Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 15.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Male: 1 in their 40s
Gallatin County
o Male: 1 in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,525 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,727 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 487 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.