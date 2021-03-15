COVID-19 clinics connecting the community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department is connecting the community by reaching out to folks who may not have access to the latest technology.
As health departments ramp up their vaccination clinics across the Heartland, they’re finding it can be challenging to notify certain people about vaccinations.
“We’re using a variety of different means to reach out to those individuals who may not be able to schedule or request to get on a waitlist through a computer,” said Jane Wernsman, the health department director.
She says they utilize many different techniques to contact the public about vaccinations.
”We’re working with family members, sometimes they will call and say hey I need to get mom or dad on your waitlist to make an appointment. As well as working with area agencies on aging, Sadie, and then the Missouri Department of health and senior services through their navigator system. We also make individual phone calls to folks. Once we identify or are identified to us that they need help to schedule an appointment,” said Wernsman.
She says they also use various media outlets, to make sure the word gets out to the masses.
“We’re using all kinds of communication forms as far as trying to get that word out. In addition to Facebook, our web page, also the newspaper, radio, and television,” she added.
In New Madrid County, Robin Morris, the administrator of Cotton Point Living Center, found it easier to bring the vaccination clinic to the residents.
“We set up. We talk to the families and the residents. Get their consent. And then Walgreens came in and did the Maderna vaccine for us,” said Morris.
Making the facility 92 percent safer for its staff and residents.
“We’ve been covid free for quite some time now,” said Morris.
Wernsman tells KFVS12 the health department’s close communication with the community plays a major part in Cape County leading the state in COVID-19 vaccinations.
