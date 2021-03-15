Carbondale Warming Center receives donation from Neighborhood Co-op

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A project from the City of Carbondale will receive some financial assistance coming up soon.
The Carbondale Warming Center will receive more than $600 on Thursday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
The contribution is coming from the Neighborhood Co-Op Grocery.
Brand Manager of the Co-op Amy Dion called the warming center “a valuable asset to our region.”
The donation is the result of the Wooden Nickel program, which the Co-op is responsible for, which was meant to spur shoppers towards bringing reusable bags and to limit the use of disposable bags.
As an incentive, shoppers were each given a wooden nickel which could be put in one of two donation boxes for a couple local nonprofits.
However, after the Co-op stopped the project as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the customers began to place money in the boxes.
The Co-op decided to match donations up to $250 for each of the nonprofits.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.