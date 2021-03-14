Missouri moves to Phase 1b Tier 3 of COVID-19 vaccine

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Starting March 15, educators, grocery workers, government workers and more will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines as Missouri moves into Phase 1b Tier 3.
Under Phase 1b Tier 3, the following persons will be able to get the vaccine:
- Educators
- Teachers,
- faculty,
- staff in public,
- private,
- nonprofit pre K – 12.
- Childcare workers
- Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS -licensed facility providing basic care to children
- Those that work in the Communications Sector
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services
- Those that work in the Dams Sector
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.
- Those that work in the Energy Sector
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.
- Those that work in the Food/Agriculture Sector
- Employees of certain food production and processing facilities,
- mass food production,
- distribution,
- transportation,
- wholesale
- retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold;
- veterinary services
- Those that work in the Government
- Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government;
- members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government;
- employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities;
- other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.
- Those that work in the Information Technology Sector
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.
- Those that work in the Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations.
- Those that work in the Transportation Systems Sector.
- aviation,
- highway and motor carriers,
- maritime transportation systems,
- mass transit and passenger rail,
- pipeline systems,
- freight rail,
- postal shipping.
- Those that work in the Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
- Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.
