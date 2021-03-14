Missouri moves to Phase 1b Tier 3 of COVID-19 vaccine

By Ashley Smith | March 14, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:29 PM

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Starting March 15, educators, grocery workers, government workers and more will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines as Missouri moves into Phase 1b Tier 3.

Under Phase 1b Tier 3, the following persons will be able to get the vaccine:

  • Educators
    • Teachers,
    • faculty,
    • staff in public,
    • private,
    • nonprofit pre K – 12.
  • Childcare workers
    • Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS -licensed facility providing basic care to children
  • Those that work in the Communications Sector
    • Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services
  • Those that work in the Dams Sector
    • Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.
  • Those that work in the Energy Sector
    • Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.
  • Those that work in the Food/Agriculture Sector
    • Employees of certain food production and processing facilities,
    • mass food production,
    • distribution,
    • transportation,
    • wholesale
    • retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold;
    • veterinary services
  • Those that work in the Government
    • Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government;
    • members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government;
    • employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities;
    • other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.
  • Those that work in the Information Technology Sector
  • Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.
  • Those that work in the Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector
  • Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations.
  • Those that work in the Transportation Systems Sector.
    • aviation,
    • highway and motor carriers,
    • maritime transportation systems,
    • mass transit and passenger rail,
    • pipeline systems,
    • freight rail,
    • postal shipping.
  • Those that work in the Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
    • Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

