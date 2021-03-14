First Alert Sunday Outlook

Rain chances ramp up again today and tonight ahead of a warming trend to start the work week. Most of the rain today should be light and scattered. In fact there could be a bit of sunshine through the clouds again this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s north to 60s south, though a chilly northeast breeze will increase this afternoon and evening. A band of heavier rain and embedded thundershowers will move through overnight. SPC has pushed the severe risk mainly south of our region. The greater issue will be more heavy downpours on saturated ground, leading to rapid runoff. This rain will last into Monday morning, making for a wet commute, but drier air will move in from the south during the day leading to partial clearing and a much warmer afternoon.