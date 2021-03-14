First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

One more round of rain will be moving through the region tonight before we finally dry out and warm up on Monday. Rain and a few thundershowers will push through west to east tonight…and move out Monday morning. The severe threat looks pretty minimal and will likely be limited to the Bootheel and NW Tennessee. Overall rainfall looks to be in the ½” to 1″ range. Clouds and rain could linger into drive time Monday morning but will be moving out pretty quickly from southwest to northeast by mid-day, with skies clearing out by afternoon. With south winds and sunshine, highs on Monday afternoon may actually reach 70° in some locations. Tuesday will be dry and mild, with highs in the low 70s.