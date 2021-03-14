First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

One more round of rain will be moving through the region tonight before we finally dry out and warm up on Monday. Rain and a few thundershowers will push through west to east tonight…and move out Monday morning. The severe threat looks pretty minimal and will likely be limited to the Bootheel and NW Tennessee. Overall rainfall looks to be in the ½” to 1″ range. Clouds and rain could linger into drive time Monday morning but will be moving out pretty quickly from southwest to northeast by mid-day, with skies clearing out by afternoon. With south winds and sunshine, highs on Monday afternoon may actually reach 70° in some locations. Tuesday will be dry and mild, with highs in the low 70s.
Next storm to watch will be moving through on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms look likely with this. The Storm Prediction Center is already watching for a severe storm threat, though models have been trending a bit south with the most dangerous conditions. Behind this system it will be much cooler again Thursday and Friday, to the point where we could see lows near freezing by Friday and Saturday mornings depending on clouds and wind speeds.
