First Alert: cloudy day in the Heartland

(KFVS) - According to Brian Alworth, Sunday night, into Monday morning, we could be seeing more rain.
The Sunday morning showers should push off to the east, leaving behind a mostly dry but mainly cloudy and cool day.
The main event will be Sunday night into Monday morning as a band of rain and embedded thundershowers moves through.
SPC has a marginal risk for severe storms in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee for Sunday night with this system, but the greater issue may once again by heavy downpours on saturated ground.
Next week looks extremely variable.
Monday afternoon thru Tuesday look dry, pleasant and warm, but a strong upper low Is advertised moving in on Wednesday.
This will result in more showers and storms.
SPC is watching this system for a more significant threat of severe storms, so stay tuned.
Behind this, it will be much cooler again for the end of the week.
In fact we may have lows near freezing again by next Friday and Saturday mornings!
