Police investigate ‘intentionally set’ house fire

POPLAR BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating an intentional fire set last Saturday.
In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, police said the fire broke out at a home on West Victor Street around 8 p.m.
The surveillance video shows an individual walking in the area of the home set on fire before walking down the street.
The blaze left extensive damage to nearby structures, including Quality Tech Transmissions.
If you have any information on the fire, police ask you to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.
