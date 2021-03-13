2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saline Co.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on March 13, 2021, of two Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 30s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,524 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,727 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 486 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
