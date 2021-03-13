Heartland event organizers decide how to plan for large gatherings as more people get vaccinated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. & MURPHYSBORO, Il. (KFVS) - 17th Street Barbecue’s annual Praise the Lard event brings in thousands during a normal year.
“Canceling our Praise the Lard Murphysboro cookoff was such a disappointment last year,” owner, Amy Mills said.
She said it was too risky to pull off in 2020, but now she’s moving forward.
“We are planning to go full steam ahead with our event in September. Surely by then the world will be open, people will be vaccinated and everyone will be comfortable moving about,” Mills said.
The fact that all adults are expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by then, brings her a sense of security.
“Over half of our team has been vaccinated so were taking this very seriously, we will continue to follow all protocols as long as necessary,” she said.
For other events, the future is still unclear.
“We’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to hold our craft beer fest in October,” Michelle Ramsey said.
Michelle Ramsey is the Executive Director of the Community Counseling Center. She said in June it will be decided if the center can host its biggest fundraiser.
“That funding is so vital,” she said.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, but even though adults will be eligible for the vaccine by May, she’s still being cautious.
“I think we just have to wait and see because even if it’s available, there’s still a lot of people that choose not to take the vaccine,” Ramsey said.
Mills said she’s excited to carry on the special family tradition to honor her father, Mike Mills, who passed away in December.
“We will always continue this contest in his memory and I know many teams will be flocking here to cook, especially to memorialize mike this year”
Both event organizers said future events will include plenty of space.
