Heartland entertainment venues survive pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The days of enjoying a comedy show, concert or musical in person seemed long in the past. The COVID-19 relief bill can now give local entertainment venues much needed assistance. The owners hope the money will to get the party started again.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Billy Robbins, the Board President of The Varsity Center of Arts, a performing Arts venue in Carbondale.
He said they’ve struggled during the pandemic, transitioning fully online and downsizing in staff.
“It’s been very different, just as it been different for everybody else,” said Robbins.
Robbins said grants and community support have kept them afloat. Now with the recent COVID-19 Relief Fund they, and other entertainment venues, can receive much needed aid.
However, it may take longer than most anticipate.
“It’s not going to be immediate funds. We’re looking at months maybe even next year before those funds are even dulled out,” said Robbins.
They will continue to use their virtual platform to keep funds rolling in.
“We utilize sponsor funding to pay acts and then we use those acts to actually solicit donations through our virtual events,” said Nathan Colombo, the Board Director.
He said despite the challenges COVID-19 brought in, online performances have become and asset and plans to use the grant money to make both options available.
“Both to strengthen our in-person activity and to support our virtual activity,” said Colombo.
Robbins said he hopes more venues and businesses in downtown Carbondale can receive the grant as well, because they all play a crucial part in the community.
“We empathize and feel that pain, every day, every month. Whether if you’re an independent music venue or a large production center,” said Robbins.
Robbins said they will continue virtual shows every Saturday.
