First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Rain finally tapered off this afternoon as things quiet down temporarily, but more rain is likely especially Sunday night into Monday morning. Tonight will be mainly cloudy and cool…and there could be a few light showers toward daybreak once again. A few Sunday morning showers should push off to the east, leaving behind a mostly dry but (again) mainly cloudy and coolish day. The main event will be Sunday night into Monday morning as a band of rain and embedded thundershowers moves through. SPC has a marginal risk for severe storms in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee for Sunday night with this system, but the greater issue may once again by heavy downpours on saturated ground.