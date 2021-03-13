Carlisle County traffic stop leads to drug bust; multiple people charged

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Eight people were charged after a Carlisle County traffic stop lead police to drugs and a stolen car.
On March 12, the Carlisle County E911 received a call reporting a reckless driver on State Route 307 near Kirbyton.
When the operator ran the plates of the driver, they learned the car was reported stolen in McCracken County.
Deputies with Carlisle County pulled over the driver, Kevin Shane Crawford.
Officers found methamphetamine.
Crawford and his passenger, Cristina Crawford were charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Police shifted their focus to finding who stole the car in the first place.
During the follow-up investigation, at a home on County Road 1141 near Beulah, a car pulled up to the home that matched the description of the suspect’s.
Deputies smelt marijuana when they walked up to the car.
When they searched it, they found marijuana and Xanax pills.
Donald Jones, Denita Ramage, Steven West, and Freddy Jones were arrested.
Donald Jones and Ramage were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and West and Freddy Jones were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
After police got a search warrant, they searched the home.
They found 20 grams of methamphetamine, packaged separately in 7 different baggies, worth around $2,000. They also found multiple digital scales, cash, methamphetamine pipes, body armor, and a Savage 22-250.
Behind the home, Mickey Baker and Chris Pillow were in a camper.
Police searched the camper after Pillow gave them permission.
They found 2 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, and marijuana.
Pillow was charged with Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana, Baker was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.
The Crawford’s, Baker, Pillow, Ramage, and Donald Jones were all lodged at the McCracken County Jail. West and Freddy Jones were issued citations to appear in court.
