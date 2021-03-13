2 arrested for burglary in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Matthew Duncan and Cristel Nuguid were arrested in Graves County for burglary.
Graves County Police went to a home on the 3500 block of Swan Road.
The homeowner alerted police after an West Kentucky Rural Electric Company alarm warned them of electrictrical meter tampering.
When police arrived, they found Duncan and Nuguid behind the home, near a shed.
Police found a bundle of wires near the truck Duncan and Nuguid were driving.
Both Duncan and Nuguid admitted to cutting off the electric box and taking the wire from the shed.
Duncan was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, and Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500.
Nuguid was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
